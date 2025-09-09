Moldova president warns Russia seeks to capture nation through election interference

STRASBOURG: Moldovan President Maia Sandu has warned European lawmakers about extensive Russian interference in her country’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

Sandu addressed the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday, stating that Russia is deploying unlimited hybrid warfare tactics to influence Moldova’s September 28 vote.

She described the upcoming election as the most consequential in Moldovan history, with the Kremlin aiming to capture the country through ballot manipulation.

The president accused Russia of planning to use Moldova against Ukraine and transform it into a launch pad for hybrid attacks against the European Union.

Sandu and European allies have repeatedly accused Moscow of attempting to destabilise the former Soviet republic of 2.6 million people.

Moldova lies between war-torn Ukraine and European Union and NATO member Romania, making it strategically significant.

The Moldovan leader has been a vocal critic of Russia since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine and has steered her country toward EU accession talks.

She emphasised that Moldova’s European path represents both a matter of values and survival for the nation.

Sandu detailed alleged Russian tactics including illicit cryptocurrency financing, social media disinformation campaigns, and direct vote buying.

The president expressed gratitude for European Union support, noting financial, technical, and political assistance in protecting Moldovan democracy.

EU leaders from Germany, France, and Poland made a highly symbolic joint visit to Moldova last month ahead of the crucial election. – AFP