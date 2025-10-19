Morocco Gen Z protesters demand release of detained demonstrators

RABAT: Young Moroccans protested on Saturday in front of parliament demanding the release of demonstrators arrested in recent weeks as part of the Gen Z movement seeking social service reforms.

The movement had surprised the usually stable kingdom in late September but now appears to be losing momentum with fewer people taking to the streets.

Approximately 600 people including minors are currently detained pending trial on suspicion of joining the movement according to the Moroccan Association for Human Rights.

“Detainees stay strong we’ll keep fighting” demonstrators chanted during the Rabat protest.

King Mohammed VI’s long-awaited speech last week did not mention the movement though he urged his government to improve public education and healthcare which were the movement’s initial demands.

“The king didn’t say anything about the movement which disappointed a lot of people” said one demonstrator who spoke anonymously fearing reprisals.

The protester added “But we remain mobilised” indicating continued commitment to the cause.

Since September 27 the GenZ 212 collective has led near-daily protests until last week across the North African country.

This online-based group whose organisers remain unknown initially called for the protests and later expanded demands to include ending corruption and changing government.

The protest movement gained additional momentum following the deaths of eight pregnant women during Caesarean sections at a hospital in Agadir.

Hundreds were arrested during the early days of the largely peaceful but prohibited demonstrations.

Some cities experienced violence and vandalism while authorities reported three people killed by police acting in self-defence during clashes near Agadir.

One protester arrested before the protests began received a five-year prison sentence this week for incitement to commit a crime after calling for participation.

Lawyer Mohamed Nouini told AFP on Saturday about this case and mentioned another student sentenced to one year in prison after arrest during rallies.

Following the king’s address the collective called for peaceful sit-ins instead of street protests. – AFP