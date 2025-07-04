Moscow formally recognises Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

MOSCOW: Moscow has formally recognised the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian News Agency (TASS) reported.

According to a ministry representative, the Foreign Ministry confirmed this when asked to comment on reports about Russia’s decision to recognise the country.

The Russian ambassador in Afghanistan, Dmitry Zhirnov, said Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to recognise the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on the recommendation of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an effort to show Moscow’s intent to develop ties.

“This is a decision that was taken in principle by the President of the Russian Federation at the suggestion of the Russian Foreign Minister. It demonstrates Russia’s sincere desire to establish a comprehensive partnership with Afghanistan,“ the diplomat said on Rossiya-1 television.

Earlier on Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko accepted credentials from Gul Hassan, Afghanistan’s new ambassador to Russia. The ambassador arrived in Moscow on July 1.

On April 17, the Russian Supreme Court granted a plea from the Prosecutor General to suspend the ban on the Taliban’s activities in the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the removal of the Taliban’s status as a terrorist group opened the way to building a comprehensive partnership with Kabul in the interests of the Russian and Afghan peoples.