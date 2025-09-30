  1. World

Netanyahu pledges no future attacks on Qatar in Trump call

theSun World
  • 2025-09-30 09:49 AM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a joint press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 29, 2025. - REUTERSPIXIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a joint press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 29, 2025. - REUTERSPIX

CAIRO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged not to attack Qatar again in the future during a phone call with the Qatari prime minister and United States President Donald Trump.

The commitment was confirmed in a readout from the Qatari foreign ministry on Monday.

The three leaders discussed regional security matters during their conversation.

This diplomatic engagement represents a significant step toward de-escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The phone call demonstrates continued United States involvement in mediating Middle Eastern relations. – Reuters