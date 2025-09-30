Netanyahu pledges no future attacks on Qatar in Trump call

CAIRO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged not to attack Qatar again in the future during a phone call with the Qatari prime minister and United States President Donald Trump.

The commitment was confirmed in a readout from the Qatari foreign ministry on Monday.

The three leaders discussed regional security matters during their conversation.

This diplomatic engagement represents a significant step toward de-escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The phone call demonstrates continued United States involvement in mediating Middle Eastern relations. – Reuters