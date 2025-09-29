New York Mayor Eric Adams withdraws from re-election campaign

NEW YORK: Mayor Eric Adams has withdrawn from the New York City mayoral re-election campaign, ending his bid for another term in office.

The now-independent candidate announced his decision in a video published on platform X on Sunday, citing media speculation about his future.

Adams also accused the responsible financial commission of withholding funds that made it impossible for him to campaign effectively.

“I cannot continue my re-election campaign despite all we’ve achieved,“ the former Democratic Party member stated.

The mayor had announced his renewed candidacy in April after corruption charges against him were dropped.

Federal prosecutors had charged Adams with bribery last year, making him the first sitting mayor of America’s largest city to face such allegations.

His legal troubles diminished after former President Donald Trump pressured authorities to drop the charges.

Adams had cultivated close ties with Trump following the latter’s election victory, repeatedly praising him publicly.

The mayor visited Trump in Florida and appeared on one of the president’s favourite television shows.

This political alignment with Trump made Adams increasingly unpopular among many New York voters.

His chances of re-election in the liberal stronghold were already considered slim following the corruption scandal.

Remaining candidates in the race include left-wing contender Zohran Mamdani and former governor Andrew Cuomo.

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa also continues his campaign for the November election. – Bernama-dpa