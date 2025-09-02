Norway crown princess son Marius Borg Hoiby faces rape trial in February

OSLO: The son of Norway’s crown princess will face trial in February on charges of raping four women, an Oslo court confirmed on Tuesday.

Marius Borg Hoiby could face up to 10 years imprisonment if convicted in what represents the most significant scandal to hit the Norwegian royal family.

The 28-year-old, who is Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son from a previous relationship before her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, faces four rape charges and 28 additional criminal counts including acts of violence against former partners.

Seven women are listed as victims in the case, with four alleging rape including his ex-girlfriend Nora Haukland and glamour model turned pop singer Linni Meister.

The Oslo district court will hear the case from 3 February until 13 March next year.

Hoiby was initially arrested on 4 August 2024 on suspicion of assaulting his then-girlfriend, with charges formally filed on 18 August.

His legal representatives state that while he has admitted to acts of violence in that specific case, he denies all other charges against him.

In a public statement issued ten days after his arrest, Hoiby acknowledged acting under the influence of alcohol and cocaine following an argument while struggling with mental health issues and long-term substance abuse.

The four alleged rapes reportedly occurred in 2018, 2023 and 2024, with the final incident taking place after police had already begun their investigation.

No members of the royal family have been summoned as witnesses in the proceedings.

Crown Prince Haakon described the situation as undoubtedly difficult and trying for everyone involved when commenting on the charges against his stepson on 19 August.

He emphasised that the final outcome now rests with the courts to determine.

Hoiby holds no official public role and is not technically considered a member of the royal family.

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit have two children together, 21-year-old Princess Ingrid Alexandra and 19-year-old Prince Sverre Magnus. – AFP