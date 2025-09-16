OpenAI hires former xAI CFO Mike Liberatore as finance officer

SAN FRANCISCO: OpenAI has appointed Mike Liberatore, former chief financial officer at Elon Musk’s xAI, as its new business finance officer responsible for overseeing artificial intelligence infrastructure.

A company spokesperson confirmed Liberatore will report to Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar and collaborate with Greg Brockman’s team on scaling OpenAI’s computing access.

Liberatore departed xAI in July after merely three months in his role and will begin his new position at OpenAI immediately according to CNBC’s initial report.

The former Airbnb executive played a key role in xAI’s five billion dollar debt raise in June alongside a separate five billion dollar strategic equity investment.

This hiring occurs amidst intensifying competition between Musk’s company and OpenAI alongside a broader industry battle for artificial intelligence talent.

Musk, who co-founded OpenAI, previously sued the company and CEO Sam Altman for allegedly abandoning its original humanitarian mission, prompting OpenAI’s countersuit for harassment in April. – Reuters