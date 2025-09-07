Over 300 South Koreans detained in US Hyundai-LG battery plant raid

WASHINGTON: More than 300 South Koreans were among 475 people arrested by US immigration officials during a raid on a Hyundai-LG battery plant construction site in Georgia.

Thursday’s operation in Ellabell marked the largest single-site raid conducted under President Donald Trump’s nationwide anti-migrant initiative according to US authorities.

Footage released by officials showed detained workers in handcuffs and ankle chains being loaded onto inmate transportation buses.

Homeland Security Investigations special agent Steven Schrank stated the raid resulted from a multi-month criminal investigation into unlawful employment practices and serious federal crimes at the joint venture facility.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun confirmed at an emergency meeting that over 300 detainees were believed to be South Korean nationals.

Cho expressed deep concern and a heavy sense of responsibility while indicating willingness to travel to Washington for discussions if necessary.

First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo raised the issue with US Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker, voicing regret over the crackdown and footage release.

Park emphasized that Korean companies’ economic activities and citizens’ rights must not be unfairly infringed during US law enforcement operations.

Schrank clarified that those arrested were illegally present in the United States and working unlawfully.

All detainees have been transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for potential removal proceedings.

President Trump defended the operation by stating those detained were illegal aliens and ICE was simply doing its job.

The plant under construction aims to supply batteries for electric vehicles once operational.

LG Energy Solution reported 47 employees arrested including 46 South Koreans and one Indonesian.

Approximately 250 detainees were believed employed by LG’s contractor with most being South Korean nationals.

The company suspended non-essential business trips to the US and recalled or placed on standby current US-based employees.

Hyundai clarified that none of those detained were directly employed by the automotive manufacturer.

Schrank explained some detainees had crossed borders illegally while others violated visa conditions by working without authorization or overstaying.

The operation aimed to protect jobs for American workers and ensure fair business practices according to authorities.

South Korea represents Asia’s fourth-largest economy and a major automaker with significant US manufacturing investments.

Korean companies have invested billions in US factories to access markets and avoid potential Trump administration tariffs.

President Lee Jae Myung recently met Trump and Seoul committed $350 billion in US investment during July.

Trump has consistently promised to revive US manufacturing while deporting millions of undocumented migrants. – AFP