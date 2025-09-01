Pakistan army helicopter crash kills five in northern training accident

KAPLU: An army helicopter crashed in northern Pakistan on Monday, killing all five people on board according to military officials.

The helicopter was conducting routine training flights when it developed a technical fault leading to the crash.

Two pilots, two crew members and one flight engineer aboard the MI-17 helicopter perished in the incident.

A local police official stated the helicopter crashed during a test landing on a newly proposed helipad.

The aircraft came down in a mountainous tourist area within Diamer district in Gilgit Baltistan around ten in the morning local time.

This tragedy follows another recent crash involving a government MI-17 helicopter in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during flood relief operations.

Pakistan has experienced several deadly helicopter crashes in recent years including a 2022 incident that killed five servicemen and a top army commander during flood relief in Balochistan. – AFP