Palestinian PM presents Gaza reconstruction plan to UN and diplomats

RAMALLAH: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa met with United Nations officials and diplomats on Thursday to present a comprehensive reconstruction plan for Gaza.

The plan was presented despite ongoing uncertainty about the Palestinian Authority’s future role in governing the war-shattered territory.

“I would like to believe that 12 months from now, the Palestinian Authority will be fully operational in Gaza,“ Mohammad Mustafa stated days after a US-brokered ceasefire took effect.

The Palestinian Authority has been excluded from Gaza’s governance since Hamas seized control in 2007, though it continues providing some services there.

The United States-brokered Gaza peace plan does not explicitly rule out a Palestinian state and suggests a potential role for the Palestinian Authority after reforms.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to oppose Palestinian statehood and rejected the Ramallah-based authority governing post-war Gaza.

Mustafa revealed the authority developed a five-year reconstruction plan organised into three phases requiring 65 billion dollars.

The funding would support 18 sectors including housing, education, and governance infrastructure.

This plan builds upon agreements made during an Arab countries summit held in Cairo last March.

“Police training programs initiated with Egypt and Jordan are already underway,“ Mustafa confirmed.

“Our vision is clear,“ he told Palestinian ministers, UN agency heads, and diplomatic mission leaders gathered in Ramallah.

“Gaza shall be rebuilt as an open, connected and thriving part of the State of Palestine,“ Mustafa declared.

Technical discussions are progressing with the European Union regarding secure crossings, customs systems, and integrated policing units.

The European Union remains one of the largest financial supporters of the Palestinian Authority.

The reconstruction plan ultimately aims to establish a single Palestinian government across all territories.

This process will “reinforce the political and territorial unity between Gaza and the West Bank, and contribute to restoring a credible governance framework for the state of Palestine,“ said Mustafa. – AFP