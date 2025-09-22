Paris Pompidou Centre closes for five year renovation costing 460 million euros

PARIS: France’s renowned Pompidou Centre closes to visitors on Monday for a comprehensive five year renovation project estimated at 460 million euros.

The iconic museum houses one of the world’s most significant modern art collections within its architecturally celebrated building featuring multicoloured exterior piping and exposed escalators.

Designed by architects Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers as an inclusive public space, the centre opened in 1977 and bears the name of former president Georges Pompidou who died in office three years earlier.

The permanent collection closed in March when specialists began removing artworks including paintings by Francis Bacon and Frida Kahlo alongside sculptures by Marcel Duchamp.

Temporary exhibitions remained accessible until Monday’s final day featuring German artist Wolfgang Tillmans’ retrospective before the centre reopens around 2030.

Exceptional extended hours until 11:00 pm with free entry marked the closure, with an additional musical and artistic show scheduled for 22-25 October during Paris contemporary art week.

Parisian cultural institutions face maintenance challenges, with Louvre’s director recently warning about water damage, poor upkeep and excessive queues at the world’s most visited museum.

President Emmanuel Macron subsequently promised the Louvre would be “redesigned, restored and enlarged” through an 800 million euro multi year overhaul.

The Pompidou renovation encompasses asbestos removal, accessibility improvements, security upgrades and complete interior redesign alongside enhanced climate protection systems.

New waterproofing measures aim to “reduce energy bills by 40 percent” according to centre president Laurent Le Bon.

“We’re keeping the exterior framework, but from the basement to the top floor, we’re changing everything,“ he told AFP.

A spectacular seventh floor terrace will offer public access to breathtaking Parisian views upon completion.

“We hope that visitors will feel a bit (of) the same shock as when the Centre opened in 1977,“ Le Bon added.

The French state will finance 280 million euros of the 460 million euro total cost, with 100 million already secured from other sources.

Centre management remains hopeful of securing the remaining 80 million during the five year closure, with Saudi Arabia contributing 50 million euros. – AFP