Philippines earthquake injures 14 in Cebu aftershock, damages hospital

MANILA: A moderately strong earthquake struck the central Philippine island of Cebu on Monday, injuring at least 14 people and damaging infrastructure already weakened by a deadly tremor two weeks earlier.

The magnitude 5.7 aftershock was recorded by the United States Geological Survey just after 1:00 am local time.

Its epicentre was located near Bogo city, the same area devastated by a 6.9 magnitude quake on September 30 that killed 75 people and damaged or destroyed 72,000 houses.

The latest tremor tore up a road in the town of San Remigio and caused a wall to collapse at a government hospital in Bogo.

Eight people were injured in Bogo, while six were hurt in San Remigio and the municipality of Daanbantayan according to official data.

The Bogo district hospital temporarily evacuated patients after a parapet fell at one of its buildings and also suffered a power cut.

On Friday, twin earthquakes measuring 7.4 and 6.7 struck the eastern part of the main southern island of Mindanao, killing eight people and injuring hundreds.

Earthquakes are a near-daily occurrence in the Philippines, which is situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire. – AFP