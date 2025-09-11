Philippines protests China nature reserve plan for Scarborough Shoal

MANILA: The Philippines has formally protested China’s proposed nature reserve plan for the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano described the reserve as a pretext for China’s eventual occupation of Philippine territory.

China announced plans for a 3,523.67-hectare nature reserve to maintain ecosystem sustainability around Huangyan Island, its name for the contested reef chain.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs stated it would issue a formal diplomatic protest against what it called China’s illegitimate and unlawful action.

The department reaffirmed Philippine sovereignty over the area and rejected China’s environmental justification for the reserve.

Retired Rear Admiral Rommel Jude Ong warned that China might reclaim land and build permanent structures despite Philippine patrols providing initial deterrence.

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian countered that the area never belonged to the Philippines and dismissed Manila’s protests as groundless accusations.

The spokesman urged the Philippines to cease infringements and provocations to avoid complicating the maritime situation.

Scarborough Shoal lies 240 kilometres west of Luzon and nearly 900 kilometres from Hainan, China’s nearest major land mass.

The dispute follows last month’s incident where a Chinese navy vessel collided with its own coast guard ship while chasing a Philippine patrol boat.

China claims nearly the entire South China Sea despite a 2016 international court ruling that found its claims without legal basis.

Over 60% of global maritime trade passes through these contested waters, highlighting the region’s strategic importance. – AFP