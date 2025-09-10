Poland invokes NATO Article 4 after Russian drone incursions

WARSAW: Poland has formally invoked NATO’s Article 4 to request urgent consultations following multiple violations of its airspace by Russian drones.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that Poland identified 19 separate incursions overnight and successfully shot down at least three drones.

He described the incident as a “Russian action” but confirmed that no casualties resulted from the violations.

The North Atlantic Council convened for its regular weekly meeting but addressed the matter under the provisions of Article 4.

This article allows any NATO member to request immediate consultations when its territorial integrity or security is threatened.

This marks the eighth time Article 4 has been invoked in the alliance’s history since its founding in 1949.

It is the third time the article has been used specifically in response to Russian actions related to the conflict in Ukraine.

NATO’s foundational defence principle remains Article 5, which mandates collective defence if any member is attacked.

Article 5 has been invoked only once, following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States. – AFP