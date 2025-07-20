Pope Leo condemns Gaza church strike, urges end to war barbarity

CASTEL GANDOLFO: Pope Leo expressed deep sorrow over the recent Israeli strike on Gaza’s Holy Family Church, the only Catholic church in the region, which killed three people and injured several others, including the parish priest.

The attack on Thursday left the church’s roof damaged near the main cross, with the stone facade scorched and windows shattered.

Speaking after his Angelus prayer, the Pope named the victims and condemned the violence. “I appeal to the international community to observe humanitarian law and respect the obligation to protect civilians as well as the prohibition of collective punishment, of indiscriminate use of force and forced displacement of the population,“ he said.

The strike has drawn global attention, raising concerns over the protection of religious sites and civilians in conflict zones.

Pope Leo’s remarks underscore the Vatican’s stance against indiscriminate warfare and its call for peace. - Reuters