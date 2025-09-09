Pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside London arms fair amid Israel exclusion

LONDON: Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside a major arms exhibition in London as it opened without Israeli government officials due to tensions over the Gaza conflict.

Approximately 300 protesters waved Palestinian flags and displayed placards reading messages such as “UK: Stop arming Israel” and “Stop the Gaza Genocide” under police supervision.

The British government excluded Israeli officials from the four-day Defence and Security Equipment International fair despite 51 Israeli defence companies attending, including major arms manufacturer Elbit Systems.

Government-owned Rafael and Israel Aerospace Industries will also exhibit, making Israel the fifth-largest national contingent at the Excel London exhibition centre.

Campaign Against Arms Trade spokesperson Emily Apple stated that Israeli companies should face investigation for crimes against humanity rather than profit from Gaza’s devastation.

Britain’s defence ministry announced in late August that no Israeli government delegation received invitations due to Israel’s decision to escalate military operations in Gaza.

Israel labelled the exclusion of its officials from the arms fair as discrimination while President Isaac Herzog began a three-day official visit to London.

The DSEI UK website promotes the event as offering unrivalled access to international governments and defence ministries alongside all UK front line commands.

A record number of exhibitors and visitors are expected as global conflicts including the Russia-Ukraine war drive increased military spending among European governments.

France previously blocked access to several Israeli arms manufacturers’ stands at the Paris Air Show in June for displaying what it termed offensive weapons.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated Britain will formally recognise a Palestinian state later this month if Israel fails to take steps including agreeing to a Gaza ceasefire.

London has suspended trade talks with Israel and some arms export licences for Gaza operations, though UK-made components for Israeli F-35 jets continue to be exported. – AFP