Putin open to Ukraine peace talks but insists on Russian goals

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to move toward a peaceful resolution in Ukraine, though Moscow remains focused on achieving its strategic goals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in a televised interview.

Peskov acknowledged that the international community has grown accustomed to U.S. President Donald Trump’s occasionally “harsh” rhetoric but noted that Trump has also expressed a commitment to pursuing a peace agreement with Russia.

“President Putin has repeatedly spoken of his desire to bring the Ukrainian settlement to a peaceful conclusion as soon as possible.

This is a long process, it requires effort, and it is not easy,“ Peskov told state television reporter Pavel Zarubin.

“The main thing for us is to achieve our goals. Our goals are clear,“ Peskov added.

The statement follows Trump’s recent announcement of increased military support for Ukraine, including Patriot missile defense systems, and a 50-day ultimatum for Russia to agree to a ceasefire or face further sanctions. - REUTERS