Putin praises North Korean troops in Russia during Beijing meeting

BEIJING: Russian President Vladimir Putin personally thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for deploying special forces to help liberate the Kursk region from Ukrainian soldiers.

Putin praised their countries’ deepening “trust and friendship” during their meeting in Beijing, acknowledging that sending troops was Kim’s personal initiative.

North Korea has emerged as one of Russia’s primary allies since the invasion of Ukraine three-and-a-half years ago, providing thousands of soldiers and substantial weapons shipments.

The Russian leader specifically commended North Korean soldiers for fighting “courageously and heroically” during the liberation operation.

Putin emphasised that Russia would never forget the sacrifices made by North Korean armed forces and their families.

This military cooperation follows last year’s comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang.

The pact obligates both nations to provide mutual military assistance if either faces attack.

Their meeting lasted approximately two-and-a-half hours according to Russian state media reports.

Putin personally escorted Kim to his vehicle afterward, extending an invitation for the North Korean leader to visit Russia.

Kim travelled to Beijing aboard his characteristic armoured train for the World War II surrender anniversary commemorations.

US President Donald Trump previously accused the leaders of conspiring against American interests during their Beijing gathering.

Kremlin officials expressed hope that Trump’s remarks were intended ironically rather than seriously. – AFP