Putin thanks Kim for North Korea’s help fighting Ukraine

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for his country’s military assistance in Ukraine.

Putin acknowledged North Korean special forces’ participation in liberating Russia’s Kursk region during their meeting in China.

“Your soldiers fought courageously and heroically,“ Putin told Kim during their discussion.

The Russian leader specifically referenced North Korean troops helping eject Ukrainian forces earlier this year.

Putin emphasized that Russia would never forget the sacrifices made by North Korean armed forces and servicemen’s families.

He asked Kim to convey his warmest gratitude to all North Korean people for their participation in the joint fight. – Reuters