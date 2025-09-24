Qatar’s Emir accuses Israel of trying to derail Gaza ceasefire talks

NEW YORK: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani stated that an Israeli attack targeting Hamas political leaders in Doha was an attempt to derail Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

The emir made these remarks during his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

He said the strike earlier this month was an Israeli effort to sabotage the US-backed talks aimed at brokering a truce.

The attack drew widespread condemnation across the Middle East and internationally.

Many feared the action could scupper efforts to end the nearly two-year conflict in Gaza. – Reuters