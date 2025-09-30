Qatar to hold Gaza plan talks with Hamas and Turkey on Tuesday

DOHA: Qatar will hold talks with Hamas negotiators and Turkey on Tuesday to discuss US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan.

Foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said Hamas would study the proposal “responsibly” during the upcoming meeting.

The announcement follows Trump’s unveiling of a comprehensive plan calling for an immediate ceasefire and hostage release within 72 hours.

The proposal also demands Hamas disarmament and gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, with Trump himself leading a post-war transitional authority.

Qatar and Egypt presented the plan to Hamas on Monday, with the negotiating delegation promising to examine it carefully.

Ansari expressed optimism about the comprehensive nature of the proposal while noting it was “still too early to speak about responses”.

The latest diplomatic efforts come after Qatar secured security assurances from both the United States and Israel.

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu provided “very clear” commitments during Monday’s call, guaranteed by the US president.

Ansari confirmed Qatar received assurances it “will never be attacked” and Israel committed “not to attack Qatar again”.

Qatar had demanded an Israeli apology following last month’s unprecedented strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha.

The Gulf state, alongside Egypt and the United States, has led multiple ceasefire mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas.

Several rounds of diplomacy have been conducted in Doha throughout the conflict. – AFP