Russia accuses Ukraine of drone attack on Smolensk nuclear plant

MOSCOW: Russia has accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack against the Smolensk nuclear power plant located approximately 300 kilometres west of Moscow.

The Russian nuclear agency Rosatom stated that air defence systems neutralised a Ukrainian combat drone near the plant’s third power unit around 4:00 am local time.

Debris from the intercepted drone shattered some windows but caused no major damage or injuries according to official reports.

The nuclear facility continues normal operations with no changes in radiation levels detected following the incident.

This allegation marks the latest exchange of accusations between both nations regarding targeting of nuclear sites throughout the conflict.

Russia’s defence ministry separately reported downing 221 Ukrainian drones during one of Kyiv’s largest overnight attacks.

Ukraine’s air force stated Russia launched 40 drones in its own overnight barrage, significantly fewer than usual.

The governor of Russia’s Leningrad region reported a fire aboard a vessel at the Port of Primorsk, though authorities contained the blaze with no oil spill risk.

These developments follow Poland’s recent accusation that Russia launched drone incursions into its territory earlier this week.

Moscow has denied targeting Polish territory and maintains there is no evidence connecting the drones to Russia. – AFP