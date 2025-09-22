Russia and Ukraine trade blame for deadly overnight strikes

MOSCOW: Russia and Ukraine exchanged accusations over deadly overnight strikes as tensions continued along the conflict frontlines.

The Kremlin-backed leader in annexed Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, blamed Ukrainian forces for a drone attack on the resort town of Foros.

Aksyonov reported three fatalities and sixteen injuries from the strike, which damaged a sanatorium and school building.

Fragments from the downed drone also ignited a fire near the coastal city of Yalta according to his Telegram statement.

Russia’s defence ministry condemned the incident as a terrorist attack while initially reporting a lower death toll.

Ukrainian authorities countered that Russian forces had conducted forty-six air strikes on their territory by Sunday evening.

Kyiv officials confirmed two deaths and two injuries from overnight attacks on the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Regional military administration head Ivan Fedorov stated Russian forces dropped at least five bombs on the city.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 through a referendum widely rejected by the international community.

Ukrainian forces regularly target the heavily fortified region, including the bridge connecting it to mainland Russia.

Recent high-profile diplomacy between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin suggested Ukraine would not regain Crimea in any peace deal.

Progress toward a ceasefire has stalled since those talks, which also included a separate meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. – AFP