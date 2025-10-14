  1. World

Russia charges Khodorkovsky with terrorism, power plot

  2025-10-14 03:30 PM
Exiled Russian former oligarch and now opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky poses for a photo after an AFP interview at the Warsaw Security Forum in Warsaw, Poland on October 2, 2024. - AFPPIXExiled Russian former oligarch and now opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky poses for a photo after an AFP interview at the Warsaw Security Forum in Warsaw, Poland on October 2, 2024. - AFPPIX

MOSCOW: Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday it had opened a criminal case against exiled Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, accusing him of creating a “terrorist organisation” and of plotting to violently seize power.

Khodorkovsky, an oil tycoon who was once Russia’s richest man, served ten years in prison on fraud charges that he and many Western coutnries said were politically-motivated.

He was pardoned in 2013 and left Russia. He has since backed a series of groups opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin. - Reuters