Russia charges Khodorkovsky with terrorism, power plot

MOSCOW: Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday it had opened a criminal case against exiled Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, accusing him of creating a “terrorist organisation” and of plotting to violently seize power.

Khodorkovsky, an oil tycoon who was once Russia’s richest man, served ten years in prison on fraud charges that he and many Western coutnries said were politically-motivated.

He was pardoned in 2013 and left Russia. He has since backed a series of groups opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin. - Reuters