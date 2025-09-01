SCO condemns Gaza civilian casualties and US-Israeli strikes on Iran

TIANJIN: The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation has issued a strong condemnation of civilian casualties and humanitarian disasters occurring in Gaza.

Member states including China, India, Russia and Iran expressed deep concern over the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict during their summit.

The ten member organisation called for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire alongside unhindered humanitarian aid access.

They also strongly condemned United States and Israeli military strikes on Iran in June 2025.

These strikes targeted civilian nuclear infrastructure and resulted in casualties according to the SCO statement.

The organisation declared these actions violated international law and United Nations Charter principles.

The statement was published by China’s official Xinhua news agency following the Tianjin summit. – AFP