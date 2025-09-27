Six infants die after bacterial outbreak at Romanian children’s hospital

BUCHAREST: Six infants have died and three others were infected following a bacterial outbreak at the “Sfanta Maria” children’s hospital in Iasi, northeastern Romania.

The country’s Health Ministry confirmed on Friday that nine patients under the age of one had contracted the Serratia marcescens bacteria.

It stressed that a direct medical link between the infections and the deaths has not yet been formally established.

Forensic experts will now determine whether the bacterium was the cause of the fatalities.

The first case was detected on September 13 but was only reported to the public health directorate six days later.

By the time of the report, four children were already infected with the bacteria.

The ministry also stated that the hospital failed to impose necessary isolation measures within its intensive care unit.

Health Minister Alexandru Rogobete announced an urgent investigation into the incident.

He threatened to dismiss staff if any cover-ups or breaches of medical protocols are confirmed.

Admissions to the ICU sector where the infections occurred have now been suspended.

Strict hygiene and monitoring measures have been introduced at the facility.

Serratia marcescens is a bacterium commonly found in water, soil, and on wet surfaces.

It can cause severe infections in vulnerable patients, particularly within hospital settings.

The bacterium is often resistant to common antibiotics, complicating treatment.

The ministry confirmed that a full investigation into the outbreak is currently underway. – Bernama, Xinhua