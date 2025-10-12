Sixteen dead after explosion at Tennessee explosives factory

WASHINGTON: Sixteen people died in a massive explosion at a Tennessee explosives factory, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The blast occurred on Friday at Accurate Energetic Systems’ facility in the town of Bucksnort.

The company manufactures explosives for military and demolition applications.

The explosion completely destroyed one building within the plant’s extensive campus.

Nearby homes shook from the force of the detonation miles away.

Debris scattered widely across the area following the powerful blast.

Authorities initially reported eighteen people missing and presumed dead.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis later confirmed two individuals had been located safely.

Their vehicle and personal belongings found at the scene had caused the initial confusion.

Accurate Energetic Systems described the incident as a tragic accident in their official statement.

Federal investigator Brice McCracken stated authorities remain uncertain about the explosion’s cause.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives official confirmed the investigation continues.

Sheriff Davis emphasised investigators cannot yet rule out foul play as a potential factor.

He acknowledged determining the cause might require months of detailed investigation.

Authorities are carefully processing the blast site due to ongoing safety concerns.

Bomb technicians respond whenever potential dangers are identified during the recovery operation.

DNA testing will be necessary to identify remains recovered from the devastated facility. – AFP