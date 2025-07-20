South Korea heavy rains kill 10, nine missing in landslides

SEOUL: Heavy rains and landslides in South Korea have left 10 people dead and nine missing, with rescue operations ongoing in the worst-hit areas. The government confirmed the toll on Sunday, with the southern county of Sancheong accounting for six deaths and seven missing persons.

The interior ministry and National Fire Agency reported that as of 5 am Sunday, fatalities were also recorded in Osan, Seosan, and Dangjin. Two missing individuals were last seen in Gwangju. Firefighting officials warned that the death toll could rise as search efforts continue in Sancheong, where 58 people have already been rescued.

Since Wednesday, torrential downpours have battered the country, with Sancheong receiving 793.5 millimetres of rain. Nearby regions, including Hapcheon and Hadong, recorded 699 mm and 621.5 mm respectively. Authorities have documented 1,920 cases of road flooding, soil erosion, and damaged public infrastructure, alongside 2,234 incidents of private property destruction.

Over 12,900 people have sought shelter across 14 cities and provinces. Forecasters predict more heavy rain in the capital area and Gangwon Province through Sunday morning. - Bernama/Yonghap