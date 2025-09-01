South Korea records hottest summer on record in 2025

SEOUL: South Korea has recorded its hottest summer on record in 2025 according to official data released on Monday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration confirmed the average temperature from June first through August thirty first was 25.7 degrees Celsius.

This figure represents the highest average temperature since national data collection began in 1973.

The previous record for the same three month period was 25.6 degrees Celsius set just last year.

Both South and North Korea also experienced their warmest June on record with temperatures two degrees Celsius higher than normal.

The number of official heatwave days during the summer reached 28.1 which is the third highest figure since 1973.

A heatwave day is defined as any day when the daily maximum temperature reaches 33 degrees Celsius or more.

This record breaking heat coincides with a severe and prolonged drought currently affecting the eastern coastal city of Gangneung.

Authorities have declared a state of national disaster for the city of two hundred thousand people following weeks without any significant rainfall.

Water levels at the Obong reservoir have fallen below 15% of capacity creating a critical water shortage for residents.

The reservoir serves as the primary source of piped water for the entire city of Gangneung.

Local authorities have been forced to implement strict water restrictions to manage the crisis.

These restrictions include shutting off 75% of all household water meters across the city. – AFP