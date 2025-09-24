South Korea’s ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee goes on trial for corruption

SEOUL: The criminal trial for Kim Keon Hee, the wife of impeached former president Yoon Suk Yeol, commenced on Wednesday in a landmark case marking the first time a former first lady has faced trial in South Korea.

Kim was arrested in August on multiple charges including stock manipulation and corruption, following her husband’s removal from office over his attempt to impose martial law.

She appeared personally at the Seoul Central District Court under guard escort, wearing a dark suit with her hair tied back and displaying a badge bearing her inmate number 4398.

The court proceedings began with the confirmation of her identity and occupation, to which she replied briefly “I am unemployed.”

She also provided her date of birth and declined the option of a jury trial.

This development means South Korea now has both a former president and former first lady simultaneously facing criminal proceedings.

Kim has faced prolonged public scrutiny over her alleged involvement in stock manipulation activities.

Public criticism intensified in 2022 when a left-wing pastor filmed himself presenting her with a Dior handbag that she appeared to accept.

She faces additional accusations of interfering in the nomination process for MPs in Yoon’s party, constituting a violation of election laws.

Legal experts suggest the trial might result in both the former presidential couple being summoned together regarding their alleged influence on parliamentary elections.

Yoon used his presidential power to veto three special investigation bills passed by the opposition-controlled parliament that aimed to probe the allegations against his wife, with the final veto occurring in late November.

He declared martial law just one week after issuing his last veto. – AFP