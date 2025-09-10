South Korea sends plane to fetch detained workers from US immigration raid

SEOUL: A chartered aircraft departed from South Korea to the United States on Wednesday to repatriate hundreds of South Korean workers detained during an immigration enforcement operation.

Korean Air confirmed that a Boeing 747-8I aircraft capable of seating over 350 passengers left Seoul for this specific mission.

Immigration authorities revealed that South Korean nationals constituted the majority of 475 individuals arrested during a raid at a Hyundai-LG battery plant under construction in Georgia.

This operation represents the largest single-site immigration raid conducted under President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement policies.

South Korean officials acknowledged a delay in the return flight due to unspecified circumstances on the American side.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that close consultations with US authorities continue to ensure the earliest possible departure.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun described the mass detention as a grave situation during his Washington visit for negotiations on this matter.

Minister Cho informed South Korean parliamentarians that a tentative agreement had been reached to prevent penalties against the detained workers.

This agreement would potentially avoid a five-year re-entry ban for the affected individuals.

The South Korean government seeks to arrange voluntary departure for its citizens rather than formal deportation proceedings.

Minister Cho expressed deep responsibility regarding the arrest of South Korean citizens during meetings with business leaders in Washington.

Diplomatic officials have been deployed to Georgia to coordinate a comprehensive response to the situation.

The consulate general in Atlanta maintains active communication with local authorities regarding the detained workers.

South Korea represents both a key US security ally and Asia’s fourth-largest economy with significant automotive and electronics manufacturing presence.

The raid occurred at a $4.3 billion joint venture between Hyundai and LG Energy Solution for battery cell manufacturing.

Immigration experts suggest most detained workers likely held visas that prohibited hands-on construction work.

This incident may provide momentum for South Korean officials to advocate for specialized visa legislation.

The proposed Partner with Korea Act would create 15,000 visas specifically for skilled South Korean professionals. – AFP