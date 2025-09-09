Spain bars two far-right Israeli ministers over Gaza genocide allegations

MADRID: Spain has escalated its diplomatic confrontation with Israel by barring two far-right Israeli government ministers from entering Spanish territory.

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares announced sanctions against National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich during a press conference on Tuesday.

This decision follows Monday’s announcement of nine measures by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez addressing the Gaza conflict that Spain describes as genocide.

The measures specifically target individuals participating directly in what Spain terms genocide, human rights violations and war crimes in Gaza.

Ben Gvir and Smotrich already face sanctions from several Western nations including Britain, Australia, Canada and various European countries.

Spain had previously sanctioned thirteen Israeli settlers involved in West Bank violence before extending restrictions to government ministers.

Israel responded angrily to Spain’s announcement, with Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accusing the Spanish government of antisemitism and barring two far-left Spanish politicians.

Spain rejected these accusations as slanderous and recalled its ambassador from Tel Aviv without setting a return date.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries have been deteriorating since Spain recognised Palestinian statehood last year and consistently criticised Israel’s military operations.

The current conflict began after Hamas militants killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians, and took 251 hostages during their October 2023 attack on Israel.

Israel’s military re