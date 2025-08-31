  1. World

Sri Lanka extradites most-wanted men from Indonesia

theSun World
  • 2025-08-31 02:46 PM
Sri Lanka’s Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya (L) speaks as Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala looks on during a press conference in Colombo on August 28, 2025. Sri Lanka’s most wanted man has been arrested in Indonesia and will be extradited to face charges including gunning down a rival inside a court, officials said August 28. Public Security Ministry Secretary Ravi Seneviratne said Indonesian police had detained six Sri Lankans linked to several murders and organised drug-related crimes. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFPSri Lanka’s Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya (L) speaks as Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala looks on during a press conference in Colombo on August 28, 2025. Sri Lanka’s most wanted man has been arrested in Indonesia and will be extradited to face charges including gunning down a rival inside a court, officials said August 28. Public Security Ministry Secretary Ravi Seneviratne said Indonesian police had detained six Sri Lankans linked to several murders and organised drug-related crimes. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's most-wanted man was extradited from Indonesia along with five other criminal suspects arrested in a joint operation, police said on Sunday.

Mandinu Padmasiri Perera, better known as Kehelbaddara Padme, is accused of organising the February courtroom murder of a rival in Colombo and is also wanted for a dozen other killings and drug-related crimes.

He and four of his gang were flown late on Saturday on a commercial flight, escorted by Indonesian officers, and were received at Colombo International Airport by Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala.

“I express my thanks to the government of Indonesia and the Indonesian police for helping us bring down a most dangerous criminal gang,“ Wijepala told reporters at the airport.

A Sri Lankan woman member of the gang was flown separately the previous day, police added.

Police said the six suspects were arrested on Thursday in Jakarta during a raid carried out by Indonesian police, supported by two Sri Lankan officers and an Indian intelligence agency.

Police described the operation in Indonesia as the largest overseas raid to apprehend Sri Lankan fugitives operating from abroad.

According to police data, 42 people have been killed in 80 gang-related shootings so far this year - AFP