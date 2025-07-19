Syria forces enter Sweida under US-brokered ceasefire deal

SWEIDA: Syrian interior ministry forces entered Sweida on Saturday following a US-mediated ceasefire agreement designed to prevent further Israeli military action in the Druze-dominated province.

The deal comes after Israeli airstrikes targeted Syrian defence ministry forces accused of abuses against Druze civilians.

More than 700 people have died in Sweida since Sunday as clashes between Druze and Sunni Bedouin escalated, drawing in government forces, armed tribes, and foreign fighters. The interim Syrian government announced an immediate ceasefire, urging all factions to comply. However, sporadic gunfire and explosions continued as Druze fighters clashed with Bedouin groups backed by volunteers from other regions.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 718 people, including civilians and combatants, had been killed. Among the dead were 146 Druze fighters and 245 Druze civilians, with 165 executed summarily. Government forces and Bedouin fighters also suffered heavy losses.

A US-brokered agreement between Syria and Israel was announced early Saturday, with Washington’s Syria envoy, Tom Barrack, confirming the ceasefire. The deal received backing from Turkey and Jordan. Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa pledged to protect minorities in a televised address, thanking the US, Turkey, and Arab nations for their support.

Hospitals in Sweida are overwhelmed, with morgues at full capacity. Doctor Omar Obeid reported over 400 bodies received since Monday, forcing storage in the streets. The International Committee of the Red Cross warned of critical shortages, while the International Organization for Migration stated nearly 80,000 civilians had fled the violence. - AFP