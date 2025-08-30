Thailand’s political vacuum will not impact border security with Cambodia

BANGKOK: Thailand’s defence ministry has confirmed that the current political vacuum will not compromise border security with Cambodia.

The kingdom faces political turmoil after the Constitutional Court dismissed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over her handling of a border dispute.

Friday’s ruling left Thailand with an acting prime minister and caretaker cabinet until a new government forms next week.

Deputy Defence Minister Natthapon Nakpanich stated that the acting government poses no threat to national sovereignty.

“It’s not a problem. The army chief has already assigned responsibilities to handle specific situations,“ he told reporters.

Paetongtarn faced suspension last month following accusations of failing to defend Thailand during a leaked call with Cambodia’s former leader.

July witnessed deadly military clashes resulting in over 40 fatalities and 300,000 displaced persons along the border.

Both nations agreed to an unconditional ceasefire after five days of intense fighting in late July.

The Constitutional Court’s six-three decision found Paetongtarn violated ethical standards required for prime ministers.

This marks the sixth prime minister from the Shinawatra political movement to face Constitutional Court judgment.

Parliament may vote on a new prime minister as early as next week despite no clear successor emerging.

Only candidates nominated during the 2023 general election remain eligible for the prime minister position.

Four potential candidates face disqualification due to court orders or insufficient parliamentary support.

Remaining contenders include former coup leader Prayut Chan-O-Cha and Bhumjaithai party leader Anutin Charnvirakul. – AFP