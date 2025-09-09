Thailand’s top court to rule on Thaksin’s hospital detention validity

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Supreme Court will deliver a crucial judgment on Tuesday regarding former premier Thaksin Shinawatra’s prison sentence avoidance through hospital detention.

The court must determine whether the influential tycoon’s time in a hospital VIP wing should count as serving his one-year sentence for conflicts of interest and abuse of power.

Thaksin returned from 15 years of self-imposed exile in 2023 but spent only hours in prison before transferring to a hospital citing heart trouble and chest pains.

His original eight-year sentence was commuted to one year by the king, and he was released on parole after six months entirely spent in hospital care.

This ruling comes during a political reckoning for the Shinawatra family after Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn was sacked as prime minister 11 days ago.

Paetongtarn’s government fell on Friday following days of chaos, outmanoeuvred by challenger Anutin Charnvirakul who was elected premier by parliament.

The court has sequestered Thaksin’s medical records and summoned 20 witnesses including former corrections officials and treating physicians.

Thailand’s medical council has already suspended two doctors for issuing documents containing false medical information related to the case.

A prison doctor received a caution for failing to meet medical standards in referring Thaksin for hospital treatment.

The 76-year-old appeared in good health upon his 2023 return and remained active in politics following his release despite official retirement.

His lawyer insisted in June that Thaksin had been genuinely sick during his hospital stay and had completely served his sentence.

Thaksin quietly flew to Dubai on Thursday where he had spent most of his exile, sparking speculation about fleeing justice again.

He returned on Monday as promised to attend the verdict hearing that could order him back to prison to complete his sentence. – Reuters