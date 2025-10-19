Thieves steal priceless jewels from Louvre museum in Paris heist

PARIS: Thieves have stolen jewellery with “inestimable heritage” value from the Louvre museum in a daring overnight heist.

The perpetrators broke into the world-famous museum through a window before making their escape on motorbikes.

France’s interior ministry confirmed the theft occurred on Sunday and that an investigation has been launched.

“The investigation has begun, and a detailed list of the stolen items is being compiled,“ the ministry stated.

It emphasised that “beyond their market value, these items have inestimable heritage and historical value.”

No injuries were reported among museum staff, visitors or law enforcement officers during the incident.

The Louvre announced on social media platform X that it would remain closed for the day due to “exceptional reasons.”

Authorities are currently working to determine the full extent of the stolen collection and identify the perpetrators. – Reuters