TikTok to improve child safety measures after Canadian investigation

OTTAWA: TikTok has agreed to improve its measures for keeping children off its platform following a Canadian investigation that found its existing safeguards inadequate.

The joint investigation by Canada’s privacy commissioner and provincial authorities revealed hundreds of thousands of Canadian children accessed TikTok annually despite its 13-plus age policy.

Investigators also determined that TikTok was collecting and using the personal information of these underage users.

Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne stated that TikTok collects vast amounts of personal data from users including children for content and advertising targeting.

Dufresne announced that TikTok has committed to enhancing its age-assurance methods to prevent underage access.

The company will also improve its communications to help users especially younger ones understand how their data is used.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the investigation’s findings.

Canada now joins numerous global governments scrutinising TikTok over concerns about Chinese data harvesting.

The European Union’s major institutions have banned TikTok from staff phones due to these security worries.

The U.S. Senate passed legislation in December prohibiting federal employees from using TikTok on government devices. – Reuters