Trump administration ends Biden-era gun export restrictions

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has rescinded Biden-era restrictions on civilian firearms exports to 36 countries deemed high-risk for weapons diversion.

Commerce Department officials announced the policy change on Monday, restoring export rules from Trump’s first presidential term.

The Bureau of Industry and Security stated this move will create hundreds of millions of dollars annually in new export opportunities for American gun manufacturers.

This decision aligns with Trump’s consistent opposition to reforming United States gun laws throughout his political career.

Trump has repeatedly rejected proposals to raise the legal gun purchasing age or strengthen background check systems.

The Biden administration had implemented these export restrictions in April 2024 following a temporary export pause.

Former Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo argued the rules would prevent firearms from reaching drug cartels and criminal organizations.

Biden’s restrictions were projected to reduce average annual US firearms exports by 7% or 40 million dollars.

Major American firearms manufacturers including Sturm, Ruger and Company and Smith and Wesson Brands stand to benefit from reopened international markets.

Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Jeffrey Kessler described the Biden rules as onerous in an official statement.

Kessler declared the administration strongly rejects what he called the Biden administration’s war on the Second Amendment.

The rescinded Biden policies had shortened export license validity from four years down to just one year.

They also required additional documentation like purchase orders and import certifications for certain countries.

Trump’s first administration had transferred firearm export oversight to the Commerce Department in 2020.

This earlier move made overseas weapons sales easier and cheaper for American manufacturers.

The new rules maintain export license requirements for most pistols, rifles and non-long-barrel shotguns worldwide.

Long-barrel shotguns and most scopes can now be exported without licenses to United States allies.

Commerce Department officials emphasized that screening processes will continue preventing weapons from reaching wrongdoers. – Reuters