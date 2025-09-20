Trump announces Republican convention for 2026 midterm elections

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the Republican Party will hold a national convention for the 2026 midterm elections as his party strives to retain its narrow congressional majority.

National party conventions traditionally occur only during presidential election years, making this announcement a significant departure from standard political practice.

Trump declared on his Truth Social platform that the Republican Party strongly desires a convention for the 2026 midterm election and promised it would be both enjoyable and highly productive at the highest level.

Axios reported late last month that some Democrats were also considering holding a convention ahead of the midterm elections, suggesting both parties might adopt this unconventional strategy.

Republicans and Democrats have been engaged in an escalating battle over congressional redistricting that could determine which party controls the US House of Representatives.

Losing their congressional majority would significantly impair Trump’s ability to advance his legislative agenda through Congress.

Republicans currently maintain a 53-47 seat advantage in the Senate and hold a narrow 219-213 majority in the House of Representatives. – Reuters