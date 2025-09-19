Trump applauds Kimmel suspension and threatens broadcaster licenses

LOS ANGELES: President Donald Trump celebrated the suspension of talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and threatened to revoke licenses from broadcasters airing criticism of his administration.

ABC pulled “Jimmy Kimmel Live” indefinitely following conservative outrage over Kimmel’s monologue about assassinated activist Charlie Kirk.

Trump called Kimmel untalented during his UK state visit and denounced his comments about Kirk as horrible.

Approximately 150 demonstrators gathered outside Kimmel’s Hollywood studio protesting the suspension with signs opposing Trump and Disney.

Kimmel had criticised how Kirk’s allies were using his assassination for political gain during his Monday night monologue.

The comedian also mocked Trump for turning a question about mourning Kirk into promotion for his new White House ballroom.

A 22-year-old Utah technical college student was charged with Kirk’s murder on Tuesday.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to rescind broadcast licenses for networks airing negative coverage throughout both his terms.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr had threatened to investigate Kimmel’s commentary before the suspension occurred.

Major local broadcast owners Nexstar and Sinclair announced they would stop airing Kimmel’s show before ABC’s suspension decision.

Federal law prohibits the FCC from revoking licenses due to negative coverage or government-disliked speech.

Former President Barack Obama condemned the suspension as capitulation to unconstitutional government pressure.

Writers and actors unions called the targeting of Kimmel an unconstitutional attack on free speech rights.

Protesters at the Hollywood demonstration expressed concern about the country’s direction regarding free expression.

Kirk’s death generated widespread grief among supporters who viewed him as a conservative values advocate.

Others had criticised Kirk’s right-wing politics and derogatory comments about various minority groups.

Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney Entertainment Co-Chair Dana Walden made the decision to suspend Kimmel’s show.

ABC owns eight local TV channels subject to FCC licensing in major markets including New York and Los Angeles. – Reuters