Trump calls indicted ex-FBI director Comey a ‘dirty cop’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump labelled former FBI director James Comey “a dirty cop” hours after his indictment on two criminal counts.

Comey was charged on Thursday with making false statements and obstruction of justice concerning his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“He is a Dirty Cop, and always has been,“ Trump said in a long rant on his Truth Social platform.

The charges followed Trump’s public urging of Attorney General Pam Bondi to act against Comey and other perceived enemies.

Trump has waged a relentless campaign in his second term against foes, with the Comey charges being the most dramatic instance.

In an Instagram video, Comey said “I’m not afraid” and denied any wrongdoing.

Federal prosecutor Lindsey Halligan stated Comey faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Halligan is a former personal lawyer to Trump with no prosecutorial experience, appointed just days ago.

“He knew exactly what he was saying, and that it was a very serious and far reaching lie for which a very big price must be paid!” Trump added.

Trump fired Comey in 2017 during the probe into potential Trump campaign collusion with Moscow.

Comey has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s alleged use of the justice system for political gain during the president’s second term.

Trump’s first term was dogged by controversy over Russian election interference and his own links to Russia.

He has moved quickly since returning to power to attack the investigation into the 2016 election. – AFP