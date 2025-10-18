Trump confirms likely meeting with Xi Jinping amid improving China ties

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that a planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping will likely proceed.

Trump noted that the two sides are getting along as his administration works to stabilise relations with Beijing.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced he would speak with his Chinese counterpart later on Friday.

This underscores the ongoing economic and financial dialogue between the world’s two largest economies.

The planned high-level engagement signals continued diplomatic efforts despite previous tensions. – Reuters