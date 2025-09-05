Trump confirms upcoming call with Putin after Ukraine discussions

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump confirmed he will soon speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a White House dinner with technology executives.

Trump responded affirmatively when questioned about arranging a near-future conversation with the Russian leader following discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European counterparts.

The president’s call with European leaders occurred after a Paris summit focused on establishing security guarantees for Ukraine upon achieving a ceasefire.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that discussions with Trump could be arranged rapidly if required but dismissed Western security assurances for Kyiv.

Peskov explicitly rejected the possibility of foreign military contingents providing security guarantees that would satisfy Russia through comments to state news agency RIA Novosti.

More than two dozen nations committed to joining a reassurance force for deployment in Ukraine after any potential peace agreement during the Paris summit.

Leaders announced the multinational force initiative designed to prevent Moscow from launching further attacks against its neighbour following Thursday’s gathering.

Concerns are mounting regarding Putin’s apparent disinterest in conflict resolution after his Beijing visit included vows to continue fighting without a peace deal.

Alarm intensified following the Russian leader’s declaration that military operations would persist if negotiations prove unsuccessful. – AFP