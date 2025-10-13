Trump declares Gaza war over as Hamas prepares hostage release

JERUSALEM: US President Donald Trump declared the Gaza war “over” on Sunday while heading to the region to host a peace summit.

Hamas prepared to release surviving hostages after two years in captivity under Trump’s proposed roadmap.

The Palestinian militants will hand over hostages in exchange for Israel releasing around 2,000 detainees.

Negotiators continued late Sunday discussions over final arrangements, including Hamas’s demand for seven senior Palestinian leaders to be included in the prisoner release.

Trump confidently told accompanying reporters that “the war is over” during his departure from Washington for what he called “a very special” trip.

The US leader will arrive in Israel shortly after the expected hostage release and address the Israeli parliament.

Trump will then travel to Egypt to host a summit of world leaders backing his plan to end the two-year Gaza war and promote Middle East peace.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged tremendous victories but cautioned that “the fight is not over.”

Netanyahu described an emotional evening of tears and joy, anticipating the return of Israeli children to their borders.

Israel’s army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir claimed victory through military pressure and complementary diplomatic measures over Hamas.

Shosh Bedrosian from Netanyahu’s office confirmed the hostage release would begin early Monday with all 20 living hostages expected together.

A senior Israeli military official however anticipated that not all fallen hostages would be returned on Monday.

Bedrosian earlier announced an international body would locate remains of hostages not included in Monday’s exchange.

Palestinian prisoners will be released once Israel confirms all designated hostages have crossed the border.

Two Hamas sources told AFP the group insisted Israel free seven prominent Palestinian figures in the exchange.

The sources confirmed Hamas and allies had “completed all preparations” for handing over all living hostages to Israel.

Hamas will release the remaining 47 hostages from the October 7, 2023 abduction that killed 1,219 people.

The group will also hand over remains of a soldier killed during the 2014 Gaza war.

Among Palestinian prisoners for release, 250 are security detainees including many convicted of killing Israelis.

Approximately 1,700 prisoners were detained by the Israeli army in Gaza during the war.

Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will chair a summit in Sharm El-Sheikh with leaders from more than 20 countries.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will attend alongside leaders from Britain, Italy, Spain, France and Jordan’s King Abdullah.

Officials from both camps confirmed no Israeli or Hamas representatives would be present.

The third ceasefire day saw aid trucks enter Gaza, though residents reported chaotic ransacking of shipments in Khan Yunis.

Mahmud al-Muzain observed that Gazans stockpiled food due to fears the war would return despite negotiations.

In Israel, hostage mother Einav Zangauker described immense emotions and longing for her 25-year-old son’s return.

A source close to Hamas’s negotiating committee confirmed the movement would not participate in post-war governance but would retain weapons.

Trump’s plan includes a multinational force replacing Israeli troops during partial withdrawal from Gaza.

Israel’s campaign in Gaza has killed at least 67,806 people according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

United Nations considers these figures credible despite not distinguishing between civilians and combatants.

The data indicates more than half of the dead are women and children. – AFP