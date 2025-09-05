Trump defends health secretary RFK Jr after contentious Congress hearing

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump publicly defended his controversial Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr following a contentious congressional hearing about vaccine policy changes and scientific personnel decisions.

Trump described Kennedy as “a very good person” who “means very well” despite having “some little different ideas” during a White House dinner with technology executives.

The three-hour congressional questioning frequently descended into shouting matches amid ongoing turmoil at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention following director Sue Monarez’s recent dismissal.

Kennedy opened his testimony by harshly criticising the CDC’s COVID-19 response, calling masking guidance and school closures “disastrous and nonsensical” policies that failed “miserably”.

The health secretary advocated for “bold, competent and creative new leadership” at the CDC while promoting his department’s shifted focus toward chronic disease management.

Monarez accused Kennedy of orchestrating a “deliberate effort to weaken America’s public-health system and vaccine protections” in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece published Thursday.

Kennedy offered a simple explanation for firing the CDC director during the hearing, stating “I asked her, ‘Are you a trustworthy person?’ And she said, ‘No.’”

Monarez’s lawyers denied Kennedy’s claims as “false, and at times, patently ridiculous” while confirming her willingness to testify under oath.

The health secretary transitioned from respected environmental lawyer to prominent anti-vaccine activist before his surprising appointment by President Trump.

Kennedy has restricted COVID-19 vaccine access, terminated mRNA technology research grants, and initiated studies into debunked autism claims since assuming office.

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden demanded Kennedy testify under oath while calling for his immediate resignation during the Finance Committee hearing.

Trump maintained his support during a White House event, noting Kennedy “did very well today” while appreciating that “he’s different” from standard officials.

The hearing featured heated exchanges where Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell called Kennedy a “charlatan” regarding his mRNA research criticisms.

Kennedy accused Senator Maggie Hassan of “crazy talk” and “making things up to scare people” during discussions about pediatric vaccine accessibility.

Vaccine policies have become increasingly polarised, with Florida eliminating all immunisation requirements while West Coast states established their own recommendation body.

Most Republicans supported Kennedy during the hearing despite some notable dissent from physician senators regarding cancelled mRNA research grants.

Senator Bill Cassidy questioned whether President Trump deserved a Nobel Prize for Operation Warp Speed’s vaccine development program during the exchange.

Kennedy agreed Trump deserved the prize while simultaneously promoting hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, despite scientific evidence against their COVID-19 effectiveness. – AFP