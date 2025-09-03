Trump expresses disappointment with Putin over Ukraine war actions

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump stated he was very disappointed in Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Trump mentioned his administration would take unspecified actions to help reduce casualties in the conflict during a radio interview.

The president expressed no concern over warming relations between Russia and China despite their recent diplomatic engagements.

Trump recently held a summit with Putin in Alaska and met Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy alongside key European and NATO officials.

He anticipated a bilateral meeting between Zelenskiy and Putin before a trilateral discussion including himself despite current obstacles.

Zelenskiy has accused Russia of blocking such meetings while Moscow claims the agenda remains unprepared.

Trump reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to guarantee Ukraine’s security in any potential settlement agreement.

He reiterated threats of further sanctions against Russia if no progress toward peaceful resolution occurs.

Russia currently occupies approximately one fifth of Ukrainian territory according to international assessments.

Trump emphasised that territorial adjustments would be essential for any future settlement despite Ukrainian opposition.

Ukraine opposes legally recognising any occupied territories as Russian but acknowledges likely de facto losses.

When questioned about potential China-Russia alignment against the United States, Trump dismissed concerns completely.

He highlighted American military superiority and expressed confidence neither nation would challenge it militarily.

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently hosted Putin in China, referring to him as his old friend during their meeting.

Xi also conducted talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid Trump’s criticisms of Indian Russian oil purchases. – Reuters