Trump gains Native American support amid economic concerns

TUBA CITY: Rising gas prices and economic frustrations have led some Native American voters to shift their political allegiance toward US president Donald Trump, marking a surprising trend in traditionally Democratic-leaning communities.

Nita Mexican, a 77-year-old Navajo Nation resident, voted for Trump last November, citing his hardline stance on immigration and focus on American jobs. “America has to come first,“ she told AFP.

“Us Natives, we are Americans and we should have the jobs first.”

Mexican, a former power plant worker, lives in Tuba City, a remote Arizona desert town within the vast Navajo reservation. She and her husband spend $40 (RM170) daily on gasoline to tend to their sheep, a financial strain worsened by inflation. “Sometimes we don’t have enough to get groceries for the both of us,“ she admitted.

Trump made notable gains in Navajo County during the last election, doubling his margin from 2020. Similar shifts were seen in other Native American communities, where economic concerns outweighed traditional Democratic loyalty.

However, not all residents support Trump. Gilberta Cortes, a 42-year-old mother, criticises his policies and rhetoric, including his mockery of Senator Elizabeth Warren’s Native heritage. “You see a lot of racism,“ she said. “When I go out, I feel like I’m just walking on eggshells.”

Others worry about Trump’s environmental policies and potential cuts to federal assistance programs. Elbert Yazzie, a Navajo resident, fears reduced food aid will hurt low-income families. “They voted for him because they thought there would be more jobs,“ he said. “But instead, he’s cutting off food stamps.” - AFP