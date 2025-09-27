Trump intervention helped in averting ‘catastrophic’ war in South Asia, Pakistan PM tells UNGA

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday that US President Donald Trump played a decisive role in averting a “catastrophic war” in South Asia in May this year when his country and India were involved in a four-day military confrontation.

Amid international concerns over the clashes, both countries agreed to a ceasefire on May 10.

“Though in a position of strength, Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire facilitated by President Donald Trump’s bold and visionary leadership. We expressed our deep appreciation to him and his team for their active role in bringing about the ceasefire,“ Shehbaz said in his UN address.

“President Trump’s efforts for peace helped avert a more threatening war in South Asia. Had he not intervened timely and decisively, the consequences of a full-fledged war would have been catastrophic,“ he said.

For this reason, the Pakistani leader said, his country has recommended that Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

Shehbaz claimed the Pakistan military downed seven Indian planes during the May 7-10 clashes.

The Pakistani prime minister’s speech at the UN came a day after he and Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir met with Trump at the White House.

Shehbaz said Pakistan is prepared for talks on all outstanding issues, including Kashmir and the Indus Waters Treaty.

“Pakistan stands ready for a composite, comprehensive and result-oriented dialogue with India on all outstanding issues,“ he said.

Israeli genocidal onslaught condemned

The Pakistani premier, in his speech, strongly condemned Israel’s genocidal onslaught in Gaza, illegal Jewish colonies, and the decades-long occupation of Palestinian territory.

He said the Jewish regime has subjected Palestinian women and children to “unspeakable terror” and the atrocities against the Palestinian people are “one of the most heart-wrenching tragedies of our times.”

The Israeli leadership in its “blind pursuit of its nefarious goals” has unleashed a campaign which would be remembered as one of the darkest chapters in history.

Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s backing for a full Palestinian state within pre-1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital.

“Palestine can no longer remain under Israeli shackles. It must be liberated,“ he said.

On the issue of combating terrorism, he said Pakistan is today facing externally-sponsored terrorism and foreign-funded militant groups.

He said the country has lost 90,000 lives and suffered financial losses worth US$150 billion in anti-militant operations over two decades.

The Pakistani premier also called for effective measures to combat Islamophobia