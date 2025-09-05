Trump plans substantial semiconductor tariffs amid US tech rivalry

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump announced plans to implement substantial tariffs on semiconductor imports during a White House dinner with technology executives.

Trump confirmed the upcoming tariffs without providing specific timing or percentage details during the Thursday evening event.

The president described the planned semiconductor tariffs as substantial though not as high as his previously suggested 100% levy.

Trump had previously threatened 100% tariffs on chips from companies not investing in United States manufacturing facilities.

His August statements about potential chip tariffs created significant volatility in Asian semiconductor company share prices.

The United States and China continue competing intensely to develop advanced artificial intelligence semiconductor technology.

Taiwan Institute of Economic Research senior semiconductor researcher Arisa Liu noted that heavy US tariffs would affect global semiconductor company strategies.

Trump’s tariff announcement follows his administration seeking Supreme Court review of appellate court decisions against broader tariff measures.

Sector-specific tariffs including those on steel and potentially semiconductors maintain stronger legal standing than broader tariff measures. – AFP